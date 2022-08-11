American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $234.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.