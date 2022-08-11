American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.78 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.31–$0.24 EPS.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 3,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 65.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $327,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

