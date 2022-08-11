American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.3 %

AMS stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

