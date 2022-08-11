American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Michael Tessler Sells 41,667 Shares

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCTGet Rating) Director Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $25,416.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,583.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Tessler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $7,500.06.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AVCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 25,093,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,544. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

