American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Michael Tessler Sells 41,667 Shares

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $25,416.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,583.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $7,500.06.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AVCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 25,093,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,544. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile
American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.
