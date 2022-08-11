American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Michael Tessler Sells 41,667 Shares

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $25,416.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,583.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Tessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael Tessler sold 41,667 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $7,500.06.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AVCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 25,093,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,544. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

