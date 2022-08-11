American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,009. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

