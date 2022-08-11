AMLT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $476.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00130740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

