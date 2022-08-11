Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 3,055 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.