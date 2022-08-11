Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,696 shares of company stock worth $5,690,235. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

