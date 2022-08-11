Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Down 16.3%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) dropped 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 14,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 277,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,696 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.