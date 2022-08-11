Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

APH stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

