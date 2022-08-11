Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Amyris Price Performance

Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Insider Activity at Amyris

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 476.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 176,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

