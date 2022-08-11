Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.
In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
