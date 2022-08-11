Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,234 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 374,590 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

