Analyzing Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) and Its Peers

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 568 2148 2461 93 2.39

Valuation and Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $37.22, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 135.43%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.84 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.23 billion $1.67 billion 10.65

Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.56% 2.97% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -83.75% 2.85% -0.77%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

