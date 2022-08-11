Analyzing National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $311.33 million 4.13 $93.61 million $2.65 16.14 Chesapeake Financial Shares $64.21 million 1.88 $15.01 million $2.96 8.65

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Bank and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

National Bank currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 27.17% 9.94% 1.15% Chesapeake Financial Shares 22.20% 12.82% 1.05%

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Bank pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through a network of 81 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 121 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, mortgage banking, and cash management services. It operates through 16 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 4 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

