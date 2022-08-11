Analyzing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78

Samsara has a consensus price target of $24.78, indicating a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -2,151.90% N/A -94.17% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Samsara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 48.79 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Samsara $428.35 million 19.48 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Summary

Samsara beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.