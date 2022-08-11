Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of AVXL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 6,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences
In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
