Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 6,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 41.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

