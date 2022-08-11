Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.21.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
AND traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.33. 19,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.21. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$37.57 and a 1-year high of C$55.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.