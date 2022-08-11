Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,487. The company has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.09. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 42,570 shares of company stock worth $561,206 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

