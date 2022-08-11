Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

AOMR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 22,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,487. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, CFO Brandon Filson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $87,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson bought 1,900 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,315.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,570 shares of company stock valued at $561,206.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

