Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 41,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Angi by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Angi by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Angi by 2,798.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 654,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

