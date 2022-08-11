Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 18,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Angi has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Angi by 2,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Angi

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

