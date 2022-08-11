Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 258,952 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,816. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

