ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 122,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.05.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

