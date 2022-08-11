Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $46,702.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Anoncoin Profile
Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Anoncoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
