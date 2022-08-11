Anthony L. Arnerich Acquires 20,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,067.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vapotherm Stock Up 13.0 %

NYSE:VAPO opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

