Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AON were worth $320,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 1.5 %

AON stock opened at $297.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.05.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

