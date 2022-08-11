Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.22

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 7339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
