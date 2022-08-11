Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.22

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 7339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,229 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $21,557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $6,640,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,399,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 879,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

