Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.87

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 133981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

