Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 47,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 99,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Applied Energetics Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.