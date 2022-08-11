Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $4,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

