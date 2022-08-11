AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 51,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,552,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

