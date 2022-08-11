Apriem Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after buying an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.99. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.