Apriem Advisors Grows Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,447. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

