Apriem Advisors Has $514,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $249.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

