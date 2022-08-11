Apriem Advisors Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $73.57. 30,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,608. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95.

