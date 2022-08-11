Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE:APTV opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

