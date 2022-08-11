AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases 207,500 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 290.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

MRKR traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.