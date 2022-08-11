Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 12,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,321. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after buying an additional 214,656 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

