Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,608. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

