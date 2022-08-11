Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 708.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

