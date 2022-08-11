Ardor (ARDR) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $118.96 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00120656 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024135 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00278611 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036035 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009490 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
