Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Up 1.6%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.81). Approximately 6,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.75).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

