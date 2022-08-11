Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in July

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,968. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.28.
About Ares Strategic Mining
