Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Lowered to C$1.15

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,495. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

