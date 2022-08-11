Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.45. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 119,695 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNGF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

