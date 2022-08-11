Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $685,154 and sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Trading Up 8.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

