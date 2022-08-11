Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.
Arlo Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.79.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
