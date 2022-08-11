ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARR opened at $7.74 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

