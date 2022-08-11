Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,884 shares of company stock worth $970,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $15,564,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 627.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

