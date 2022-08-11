Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 553,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,468 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

